North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $25.95 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $194.83. 9,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $190.54 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.