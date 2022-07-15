North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,495 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

PB stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 3,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,328. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

