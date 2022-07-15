North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

META stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.87. 350,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,084,277. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

