North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 100,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,368. The company has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

