Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 495.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,922 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,212 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

