Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.39%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

