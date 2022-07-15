Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $107.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Northern Trust stock opened at $94.52 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

