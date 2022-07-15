Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $23.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after buying an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

