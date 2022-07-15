NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Down 73.9% in June

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Up 1.8 %

NVEC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,395. NVE has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 53.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

