Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the June 15th total of 429,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Jacques J. Busquet bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $78,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques J. Busquet purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $162,727. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

