Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.17, but opened at 2.27. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 2.16, with a volume of 1,611 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 8.78.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

