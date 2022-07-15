Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of OLLI opened at $66.54 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

