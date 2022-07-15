OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 427.4% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. OneSoft Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.