OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 427.4% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. OneSoft Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
About OneSoft Solutions
