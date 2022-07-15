OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

OPGN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.39.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

