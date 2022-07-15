Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

