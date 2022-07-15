OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up to $27.94

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $29.01. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. Roth Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

OptimizeRx Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 188,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 163,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

