Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 8,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 886,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Option Care Health Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $470,778. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $5,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 32.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 738,368 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 56.3% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Option Care Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

