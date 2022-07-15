Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %

ORCL traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. 54,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732,745. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

