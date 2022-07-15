Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

