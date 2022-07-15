Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

NYSE ORC opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

