Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.
NYSE ORC opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
