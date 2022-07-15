Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

ORC stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.08%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Hedge Fund Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

