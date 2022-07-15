OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 101,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 972,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGI. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of C$414.07 million and a PE ratio of -11.78.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

