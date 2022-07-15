Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.17. Organogenesis shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 7 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $671.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Organogenesis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.
Organogenesis Company Profile
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.
