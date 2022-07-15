Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Down 14.9%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 232,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 148,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.86 million and a P/E ratio of -20.56.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

