Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.71.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5,762.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

