Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Down 57.4% in June

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxbridge Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Oxbridge Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

