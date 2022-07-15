Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,844,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,654,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 25.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 177,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,857,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,365,000.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXUS remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

