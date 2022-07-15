Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Trading Down 3.3%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Pacton Gold Company Profile

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

