Pallapay Market Capitalization Tops $7.75 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $263,378.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

