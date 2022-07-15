Pangolin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $576,227.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $576,227.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,158,628 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.