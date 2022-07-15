Paragon Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $188.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

