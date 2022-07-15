Paragon Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $198.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.25. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

