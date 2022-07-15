Paragon Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $410.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.23. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.71.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.