Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

