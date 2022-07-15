Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

