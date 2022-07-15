Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $420.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.77. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.70, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.40.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

