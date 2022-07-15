Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Up 212.2% in June

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the June 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PKBK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,389.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,239 shares of company stock valued at $591,647. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

