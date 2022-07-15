Pascal (PASC) Price Up 234.7% Over Last Week

Pascal (PASC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Pascal coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pascal has traded up 234.7% against the dollar. Pascal has a market cap of $757,231.87 and approximately $85.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Pascal
Pascal (PASC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,524,425 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
