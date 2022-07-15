Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.

IQVIA stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,722. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

