Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
PAYO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,398,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $12,819,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
