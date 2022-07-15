Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

PAYO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,398,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $12,819,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

