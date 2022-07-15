PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, an increase of 510.2% from the June 15th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 899,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,390. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

In related news, Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,092,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,007.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

