Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINTF opened at 2.35 on Monday. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of 2.35 and a 52-week high of 3.00.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

