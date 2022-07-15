Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 16.7%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 301,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 62,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.