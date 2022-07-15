Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6003 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

PEGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.27) to GBX 1,070 ($12.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.32) to GBX 1,100 ($13.08) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.13) to GBX 990 ($11.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,053.33.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

