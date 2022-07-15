Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen reduced their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,783. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.