Peony Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $33,859.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 295,729,086 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

