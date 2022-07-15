PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. 36,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

