PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 293.0% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,391. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.