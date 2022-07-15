Phala Network Market Capitalization Reaches $29.73 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $29.73 million and $5.96 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,965.30 or 0.99973305 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.