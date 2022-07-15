Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 1,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,473. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

